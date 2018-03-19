Tottenham Feeling Winning Confidence, Spurs Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur playmaker Christian Eriksen has insisted that he and his team will head into every game from now on with the feeling that they can win.



The Londoners booked a place in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday as they beat Swansea City 3-0 at the Liberty Stadium.











With the draw for the semi-finals having been held and the Lilywhites being drawn against Manchester United, the Danish international insists that the nature of the opponents does not matter because whether it is for three points or a place in the final, what Spurs need to do is win.



"We going into every game with the feeling we can win", Eriksen told his club's official website.





"We have to win. Every game is the same – we have to win, whether that's for three points or [n this case] going into the semi-finals.

"There are no other options and we go into every game at the moment with a lot of confidence."



Eriksen has so far scored a total of eleven goals in 38 matches for Tottenham this season and has just as importantly provided his team-mates with ten assists.



His attention though now will turn towards his international duty, where his country Denmark will face Panama and Chile in two friendlies on 22nd and 27th March, respectively.

