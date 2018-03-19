Virgil van Dijk Not Underestimating Manchester City Threat

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has admitted that Manchester City will be a hard team to play against and the Reds will have to be at 100 per cent or even more than that to beat the Citizens in the Champions League.



Jurgen Klopp's side are scheduled to take on the Premier League leaders in the Champions League quarter-finals with the first leg to be played on 4th April and the second leg on 10th April.











The two sides know each other well having already faced each other twice in the league, with the Reds conceding five goals the first time around at the Etihad Stadium and the second match at Anfield ending in a 4-3 win for Liverpool.



Van Dijk, who managed his Champions League debut for Liverpool in last month's 5-0 win against FC Porto, insists that his side will have to be more than 100 per cent to make sure that they come out as winners over the course of the two legs.





“Everybody knows that anyone we get is going to be very hard”, Van Dijk told his club's official website.

“Man City is a very good team, very hard to play against and we need to be 100 per cent or even better to beat them over two games.



“We can prepare for that when the time comes.”

