Christian Eriksen Makes The Ball Talk – Denmark Boss Issues High Praise

Denmark coach Age Hareide has insisted that none of the top clubs have a better midfielder than Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen.



The 26-year-old Dane has been the creative hub of Tottenham’s team over the last few seasons and has been one of the most influential footballers in the Premier League.











Eriksen is expected to play a huge role in Denmark’s World Cup campaign in the summer and Hareide believes his midfielder is now ready to take the next leap as a footballer.



The Denmark coach pointed towards the Spurs man’s ability on the ball and believes he is only going to get better as he continues to play around quality players.





The Norwegian also feels there is not a better midfielder to be found in Europe than Eriksen at the moment.

Speaking about Eriksen, Hareide was quoted as saying by Aftenposten: “He is ready to take the next step forward. I think he is a type of player who adapts to anything.



“Give him a ball and he will make it talk wherever he is.



"Christian is a type of player who only gets better while playing with good players.”



He added: “When you look at midfielders at Barcelona or Real Madrid, none of them are better than Christian.



“Luka Modric went to Real Madrid from Tottenham and he was not as good as Christian.”



Eriksen has joined his national team to prepare for Denmark’s upcoming friendlies against Panama and Chile.

