Claim From Italy: Real Madrid Prepare Monster Bid For Liverpool Target

Real Madrid are preparing a monster bid in terms of a transfer fee and wages for Liverpool goalkeeping target Alisson this summer.



The European champions are expected to be in the market for a goalkeeper at the end of the season and a number of shot-stoppers have been widely linked with a move to the Spanish capital.











However, it seems Los Blancos have zeroed in on their preferred target and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Real Madrid are eyeing a big money move for Roma’s Alisson.



The Brazilian goalkeeper has emerged as one of the hottest names in the market ahead of the end of the season and clubs such as Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco are believed to be interested in him.





But it seems Real Madrid have moved ahead of his other suitors and into pole position, and are prepared to place a bid worth €60m on Roma’s table in the summer transfer window.

The European champions are also ready to offer a significant jump in wages to Alisson and have prepared a contract worth €5m per season for the Brazilian custodian.



Real Madrid are yet to table the offer, but are expected to knock on Roma’s door soon in order to get their hands on Alisson.



The Serie A giants are also preparing to meet the goalkeeper’s agent and discuss offering him improved terms in order to keep him at the Stadio Olimpico.

