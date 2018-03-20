XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/03/2018 - 18:51 GMT

Claim From Italy: Real Madrid Prepare Monster Bid For Liverpool Target

 




Real Madrid are preparing a monster bid in terms of a transfer fee and wages for Liverpool goalkeeping target Alisson this summer.

The European champions are expected to be in the market for a goalkeeper at the end of the season and a number of shot-stoppers have been widely linked with a move to the Spanish capital.




However, it seems Los Blancos have zeroed in on their preferred target and according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Real Madrid are eyeing a big money move for Roma’s Alisson.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has emerged as one of the hottest names in the market ahead of the end of the season and clubs such as Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco are believed to be interested in him.
 


But it seems Real Madrid have moved ahead of his other suitors and into pole position, and are prepared to place a bid worth €60m on Roma’s table in the summer transfer window.  

The European champions are also ready to offer a significant jump in wages to Alisson and have prepared a contract worth €5m per season for the Brazilian custodian.

Real Madrid are yet to table the offer, but are expected to knock on Roma’s door soon in order to get their hands on Alisson.

The Serie A giants are also preparing to meet the goalkeeper’s agent and discuss offering him improved terms in order to keep him at the Stadio Olimpico.
 