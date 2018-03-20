XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/03/2018 - 15:43 GMT

Don't Do It – Liverpool Legend Issues Advice To Reds Stars On International Duty

 




Steve McMahon has warned Liverpool stars against speaking to their respective local press journalists during the international break.

Liverpool are in the Champions League quarter-finals and with seven games to go in the league, the Reds are in a superb positon to secure a top four spot at the end of the campaign.




The Reds are in no need of an unwanted distractions off the pitch and McMahon reiterated the same as he warned the Liverpool players from opening up to the press when away with their national teams.

Away from their club’s media handlers, players are prone to speaking their mind to the media during international breaks, but the former Liverpool star insisted the Reds don’t need any unwanted headlines from their own at this stage of the season.
 


McMahon said on LFC TV: “When you go away, don't go mad with press. Sometimes stories come out and players go, I've been misquoted.  

“Everybody wants a story off you when you're away. You can't control that like you can at your club.

“A friend of yours in the press, you're having a coffee with them and something comes out. All of a sudden it's gone global.

“When you're in the semi-finals of the Champions League and you've secured top three in the Premier League, then you can chill out a bit.”

With the end of the season approaching, speculation over future of many players is expected to do the rounds on the back pages in the coming months.

There is already talk that Real Madrid and Barcelona are considering snaring Mohamed Salah away from Liverpool in the summer.
 