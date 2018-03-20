Everton Receive Boost In Jack Wilshere Chase

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have received a boost to their hopes of signing Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, as his wage demands are expected to be an obstacle for AC Milan and Juventus, who are interested in snapping him up in the summer.



Wilshere’s current deal runs out at the end of the season and negotiations over a contract with Arsenal have hit choppy waters, leading to rumours of an exit soon.











AC Milan and Juventus have been keeping a close watch on proceedings in north London and are interested in snapping up the England midfielder on a free transfer.



His contract situation has made Wilshere a hot property in the market, with Everton linked with wanting to keep him in the Premier League, but his wage demands could pose a problem for some of his suitors.





According to Italian daily Tuttosport, the midfielder wants a guaranteed salary worth €6m per year and it is expected to be a problem for his Italian suitors.

The Rossoneri and Juventus have continued to keep tabs on the midfielder, but his wage demands could prove to be a major hurdle for either club to cross in the summer.



Everton are said to be in a financial position to fulfil Wilshere’s contract demands, but the midfielder is yet to make up his mind as he continues to consider signing a contract with Arsenal.

