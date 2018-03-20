He Cannot Be Happy With Situation – France Coach Tackles Paul Pogba’s Man Utd Struggles

Follow @insidefutbol





France coach Didier Deschamps has conceded that Paul Pogba is not happy with what he has been experiencing at Manchester United.



The midfielder, who turned 25 recently, has been struggling with form and there are suggestions that he and Jose Mourinho are not on the same page at the moment.











He was on the bench in Manchester United’s last two games and while he is unlikely to be sold in the summer, there is an indication that the club are keen to get his situation sorted out as soon as possible.



The Frenchman has joined his national team during the international break and Deschamps admits that he is unsure why Pogba has been struggling with his form at Manchester United.





However, he indicated that there could be other forces at play and the Frenchman is not entirely happy with what he has been experiencing at Old Trafford.

Deschamps was quoted as saying by Foot Mercato when asked for reasons behind Pogba’s recent struggles: “Sincerely, I don’t know why and how. I have not spoken to Paul.



“But obviously this is a situation he cannot appreciate, especially compared to what he can do. The reasons could be varied.”



He added: “It’s not centered on Paul, there could other issues too.



“Of course he cannot be happy with what he’s going through at his club.”

