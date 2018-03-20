He’ll Be World’s Best – Roma Star Admits Team-Mates Worried About Losing Liverpool Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma defender Bruno Peres has indicated that the Giallorossi players are afraid that they could lose Liverpool target Alisson in the summer.



The Brazilian goalkeeper has emerged as one of the hottest names in the market ahead of the summer and is being constantly linked with moves to the big wigs of Europe.











Liverpool and Real Madrid are said to have been keeping tabs on him and he has also emerged as a target for both Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco before the end of the season.



Roma have constantly batted away suggestions of Alisson leaving in the summer, but Peres indicated that the dressing room are afraid that they could lose their number one soon.





The defender admits it would be sad if the Brazilian leaves as he believes that his current team-mate will go on to become the best goalkeeper in the world.

Asked if the Roma players are afraid that they could lose Alisson, Peres told Italian broadcaster Premium Sport: “Yes, but when one is doing so well like him at the moment, maybe he has a dream or a goal and I wish him the best.



“But it would be sad if he were to go.



"He will be the best goalkeeper in the world and he will be Brazil’s number one in Russia.



“He is proving to become stronger with each game.”



Alisson has four years left on his current deal, but Roma are planning to offer him improved terms in order to keep hold of him.

