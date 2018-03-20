XRegister
20/03/2018 - 12:16 GMT

I’m Trying To Adapt To English Football, West Ham’s Winter Window Signing Says

 




West Ham United midfielder Joao Mario has stressed that he is doing everything to get used to English football and end the season well with the Hammers.

The east London club signed the midfielder from Inter in January on a loan deal until the end of the season and he has started all but one game for the Hammers since joining the club.




West Ham’s form in recent weeks has raised concerns and Mario insisted that he is hopeful that he will be able to round of the campaign with some good performances.

The Portuguese admits that he is still working hard to adapt to the nature of English football and contribute meaningfully to West Ham’s season.
 


Mario told Italian outlet FcInterNews: “I am trying to adapt as quickly as possible to a different league.  

“I am satisfied as I am learning a lot and I only hope to finish the season well.”

The midfielder admits that his craving to play regular first team football forced him to leave Inter in January.

“I wanted to have the opportunity to play more regularly and to get into a competitive environment.”

West Ham do not have an option to buy Mario at the end of the season and he is still scheduled to return to Inter in the summer.
 