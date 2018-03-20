It’s Jurgen Klopp Getting Best Out of Mohamed Salah – Former Liverpool Hitman

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor has credited Jurgen Klopp for getting the best out of Mohamed Salah in his first season at Anfield.



The Egyptian joined Liverpool from Roma last summer and has been one of the success stories of the Premier League, scoring 28 league goals already in his first campaign.











Salah has 36 goals in all competitions this term for the Reds and is part of one of the most feared attacking lines in European football at the moment along with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.



Mellor admits the former Chelsea man has been a bargain signing for the Reds this season and hailed his phenomenal first campaign in the Red shirt, which has led to their strong positon in the league.





The former Red said on LFC TV: “He has shown what a superb signing he has been and a bargain at that price.

“36 goals in 41 appearances and there are still seven Premier League games to go and the Champions League campaign as well, it is quite phenomenal.”



The former striker believes Klopp deserves huge credit for signing Salah and then managing to get the best out of a man who was primarily known as a wide player during his stint in Italy.



Mellor feels Liverpool’s style of football has also played a key role in getting the maximum out of the forward.



He continued: “What’s interesting is that he is not an out-and-out centre forward. When we signed him from Roma he was wide player.



“I think it’s showing the manager is getting the most and the best out of this player.



“He’s enjoying himself, the team suits the way he plays and the good thing is that we are all enjoying the contribution he is making this season.”

