XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

20/03/2018 - 12:30 GMT

It’s Very Different – Leeds United Star Admits Culture Shock With Football Style In Championship

 




Leeds United defender Laurens De Bock has revealed the differences in the styles of football he has encountered since moving to England during the winter transfer window.

The Yorkshire giants signed the 25-year-old left-back from Club Brugge in January to address an area of concern in their squad, but the Belgian has struggled to play regular football under new head coach Paul Heckingbottom.




The defender conceded that for someone who has played his entire career in Belgium, the football in the Championship is a completely different beast altogether.

He has indicated towards the intense nature of the games in the second tier of English football and demands to play a more physical form of football compared to Belgium.
 


However, the defender stressed that he is ready for the challenge in England.  

Speaking to Sporza, De Bock said: “If you’ve played in Belgium, this is a very different competition.

“The matches are much more physical intense, the football is more physical here and there’s a lot of long balls played forward.

“There are a lot of physically imposing players, but that’s me too.”

De Bock signed a four-and-a-half year contract when he joined Leeds during the winter transfer window, but has already struggled to convince fans he is the answer at left-back.
 