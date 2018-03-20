It’s Very Different – Leeds United Star Admits Culture Shock With Football Style In Championship

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Laurens De Bock has revealed the differences in the styles of football he has encountered since moving to England during the winter transfer window.



The Yorkshire giants signed the 25-year-old left-back from Club Brugge in January to address an area of concern in their squad, but the Belgian has struggled to play regular football under new head coach Paul Heckingbottom.











The defender conceded that for someone who has played his entire career in Belgium, the football in the Championship is a completely different beast altogether.



He has indicated towards the intense nature of the games in the second tier of English football and demands to play a more physical form of football compared to Belgium.





However, the defender stressed that he is ready for the challenge in England.

Speaking to Sporza, De Bock said: “If you’ve played in Belgium, this is a very different competition.



“The matches are much more physical intense, the football is more physical here and there’s a lot of long balls played forward.



“There are a lot of physically imposing players, but that’s me too.”



De Bock signed a four-and-a-half year contract when he joined Leeds during the winter transfer window, but has already struggled to convince fans he is the answer at left-back.

