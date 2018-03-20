Jurgen Klopp Admits Liverpool Preparation Challenge For Crystal Palace Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that it will be a challenge for his team to be ready in two days for the Crystal Palace match following the international break.



The Reds head into the international pause on the back of an impressive 5-0 win against Watford on Saturday.











The win put the Reds back in third spot, two points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, though Mauricio Pochettino's men do boast a game in hand.



The German manager knows that there is still plenty of work left to be done before the end of the season and Liverpool's place in the top four is far from guaranteed at the moment.





With the players coming back from their international duty just two days prior to the match against Crystal Palace on Saturday, Klopp insists that it will be a challenge for him and his players.

What is further important for Klopp is the fact that the players return from their duty with their countries healthy and fine.



On the top four race, Klopp told his club's official website: “We can only do our job.



“We have to win football games and the next one especially will be very difficult.



"Crystal Palace, they won on Saturday [and it’s] after an international break so we have to be ready in two days.



“We will be ready in two days, that’s a challenge, but first of all they [Liverpool’s players] all need to come back healthy and I hope really for that.



“Then we have to prepare for the rest of the season and use the good situation and the good basis we created.”

