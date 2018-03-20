Manchester United Receive Transfer Boost In Chase For Arsenal Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have bowed out of the race for Manchester United linked defender Hector Bellerin because of Arsenal’s financial demands.



Bellerin’s future at Arsenal has come under the scanner in recent weeks as there are suggestions the club could look to sell him in the summer as part of their overhaul of the squad.











Juventus are in the market for a right-back and Bellerin was on their shortlist of targets, but it has been claimed that the Italian champions are no longer interested in the Spaniard.



Arsenal are believed to be asking for a transfer fee of around €60m and according to Turin-based sports daily Tuttosport, the Italian champions are not interested in paying such a figure for Bellerin.





Juventus are expected to turn their attention towards other targets and could look to sign Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian in the summer window.

The Bianconeri’s decision to look the other way could boost Manchester United’s chances of signing the Spaniard as they are said to be keeping tabs on the Arsenal defender.



Bellerin is also keen on a move to his former club Barcelona, but it is unclear whether the Catalan giants are still interested in signing the Spaniard.



The defender has a contract until 2023 with the north London club.

