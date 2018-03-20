Middlesbrough and Wolves Would Be Belgian Title Challengers – Leeds United Star On Championship’s Quality

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Laurens De Bock believes the top teams in the Championship are good enough to compete for the league title in the top tier of Belgium football.



The Yorkshire giants signed the left-back from Club Brugge in the January transfer window and while playing regularly in the earlier weeks, the Belgian lost his place in the team under new head coach Paul Heckingbottom.











However, he has no illusions about the quality of the teams in the second tier of English football and believes outside England there is the wrong perception about the Championship.



He has stated that the quality of the teams in the Championship is much higher than people feel and is certain that the top teams in the league would compete for the league title in the top tier of Belgian football.





De Bock told Sporza when talking about the quality of the Championship: “I think the average team are stronger than a team in Belgium.

“Club Brugge and Anderlecht would play in the top tier [in England], but I think teams such as Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton would certainly be title contenders in our country.



“The term second tier scares people, but it’s not a correct representation of the quality.”



Leeds are currently 14th in the league table and have just won once since Boxing Day last year.

