Must Leave On Good Terms – Agent of Arsenal Target Nabil Fekir Opens Up On Transfer Talk

The agent of Arsenal target Nabil Fekir has insisted if his client was to leave Lyon in the summer he would want to depart on good terms.



The 24-year-old forward has always been tipped for bigger things, but a serious knee injury stunted his development at Lyon.











But Fekir has been in tremendous form for Lyon this season, scoring 21 goals and providing six assists and the questions over his long term future at the club are back at the forefront.



Arsenal have been long term admirers of the French creative midfielder and the Gunners are believed to be considering signing him when the transfer window opens in the summer.





Jean-Pierre Bernes, the player’s agent, conceded that if there was a decision to be made in the summer, then Fekir would like to have a conversation with the Lyon hierarchy and find an amicable solution.

He stressed the importance of making sure Fekir leaves Lyon with the club’s best wishes.



Bernes told French newspaper Le Dauphine Libere when asked about his client’s future: “If eventually at the end of the season there was a decision to be made, which is not the case today, we would sit down with President Aulas and we would find the right solution.



“Lyon is his home, we would not like to go out savagely or after a fight.



"Nabil is at a big French club, if not the greatest, but at some point we may be asking a few questions.”



He continued: “The decision will be taken with intelligence, as professionals and especially in the interest of all concerned parties.



“When you leave your first club, to whom you owe everything, it should be done on good terms.



"If you are to leave…."

