06 October 2016

26 August 2015

20/03/2018 - 15:01 GMT

Rather Be In Liverpool’s Shoes Than Chelsea’s – Former Reds Striker

 




Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor says that the Reds are better off being in their position in the Premier League than in Chelsea's, with the Blues needing to chase the top four with games running out.

Liverpool were the only top six side in league action at the weekend and their win over Watford helped them to build a seven-point lead over fifth placed Chelsea, who were in FA Cup action.




With seven games left to play for the Reds, Mellor feels it is good to be in Liverpool’s positon rather than Chelsea as a team do not want to be chasing when the games start running out.

With the Reds being in the Champions League quarter-finals and in an advantageous positon, the former striker believes teams would rather be in Liverpool’s shoes at a late stage of the campaign.
 


Talking about the run-in, the former Liverpool forward said on LFC TV: “You don’t want to be chasing.  

“Looking at Chelsea, games in hand and points, but you want to be in our position, seven points clear.

“We have got momentum and the Champions League to look forward to.

"The less games there are, you want to be in the position where we are.”

Liverpool have a trip to Chelsea in the penultimate game of their season and will hope to seal their top four spot before going to Stamford Bridge.
 