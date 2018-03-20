This Has Made Mohamed Salah One Of the Best – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool striker Neil Mellor believes Mohamed Salah’s consistency this season has made him one of the most feared forwards in world football.



Knowing for being a wide player, Salah joined Liverpool last summer from Roma and has shot up the scoring charts in the Premier League this season, scoring 28 goals.











The 25-year-old struggled in his first stint in England with Chelsea, but has looked a completely different player and has scored more league goals than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo this term.



Mellor believes consistency has been one of the most important reasons why Salah is playing at his best this season and why he is one of the most feared forwards in world football.





He feels the Egyptian’s ability to find the back of the net with regularity has made him one of the best forwards in world football.

Mellor said on LFC TV: “The one point we have to say about Salah is why he is doing so well this and why he is at the top of the charts is consistency.



“If you want to be the best you will have to perform consistency, whether as a team or as an individual.



“Salah this season has been consistently superb.



"Finding the back of the net regularly and that’s why he is top of that list.”



Salah will be back in action in a Red shirt after the break when Liverpool take a trip to London to take on Crystal Palace on Saturday, 31st March.

