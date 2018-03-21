Arsenal Linked Serie A Star Drops Big Hint He Favours Move Outside Italy

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal linked midfielder Jakub Jankto has expressed a desire to experience a different county after spending four years at Serie A outfit Udinese.



The 22-year-old midfielder’s future has been subject to speculation since the summer and a number of clubs in Italy and abroad are believed to be eyeing a move for him in the coming months.











The Czech midfielder has been on the watch list of several clubs, including Arsenal and AC Milan, and there are suggestions that Jankto wants to play in the Premier League.



A self-proclaimed Arsenal fan, the midfielder admits that after four years at Udinese he has a desire to experience something different and insisted that he is not afraid of change.





Despite interest from Serie A clubs, the midfielder indicated that he would prefer a move to another country with a different culture.

Jankto was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Tuttoudinese when asked about the rumours of him moving to England: “I have been an Udinese player for the last four years and I have been happy.



“But I would also like to have a different experience. I would like to know different countries and their cultures.



“I am not afraid of change.”



He has a contract until 2021 with Udinese.

