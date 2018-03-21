Bayern Munich Enter Chase For Chelsea and Spurs Target But Player Undecided

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur target Jann-Fiete Arp still wants to continue at Hamburg despite fresh interest from German champions Bayern Munich.



The 18-year-old striker is considered one of the brightest young talents in German football at the moment and has been linked with a moves to big clubs in England and in Europe.











Chelsea and Tottenham have been keeping tabs on the player for a while and are interested in taking him to England, but they are now about to face competition from Bayern Munich.



There were claims that the German champions have already signed up the youngster, but according to German daily Bild, Arp is yet to decide what he wants in the future.





He shares a good relationship with new Hamburg coach Christian Titz and has been keen to continue his development under the 46-year-old German.

Hamburg has already offered him a new five-year contract, but Arp’s decision will largely depend on whether Titz continues as coach at the club next season.



The Bundesliga outfit are at the bottom of the league table, but the young striker could agree to even play in the second tier next season should Titz remain coach.



Bayern Munich are working overtime to convince the youngster to move to Bavaria, but for the moment the striker has kept all his options open.

