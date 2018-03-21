Bayern Munich Resist Mauricio Pochettino Temptation

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich are cool on the prospect of hiring Mauricio Pochettino because of the huge sum Tottenham Hotspur are expected to demand as compensation and the Argentine’s different priorities.



Former Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann claimed last week that the German champions have been in touch with Pochettino over the prospect of him becoming their new coach next season.











And it has been claimed that the German champions did contact the Tottenham boss after sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic proposed his name to the club hierarchy.



The Bayern Munich top brass want a German speaking coach at the helm, but Salihamidzic has been a different voice in the hierarchy and wants to consider all options.





However, according to German magazine Sport Bild, Bayern Munich are unlikely to appoint the impressive Tottenham boss as their new coach in the summer.

Pochettino has a contract until 2021 with Spurs and the German champions are wary of getting into negotiations with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who is expected to ask for a multi-million compensation package should any club look to poach the Argentine.



Bayern Munich are also under the impression that the Tottenham boss could be more interested in taking over from Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid or Unai Emery at Paris Saint-Germain.

