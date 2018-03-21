Former Liverpool Defender Pleased With Reds’ Left-Back Options

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool left-back John Arne Riise believes that Jurgen Klopp needs full-backs who can push forward and make runs to open up opposing defences, and says that Andrew Robertson and Alberto Moreno fit that bill well.



The duo of Moreno and Robertson have shared the duties between them this season, with the Scot nailing down the place while the Spaniard was out with an ankle injury.











Riise, who himself played as a left-back during his time at Anfield, insists that the duo have done a great job and have given manager Klopp exactly what he needed.



“I think the full-backs are very important in football today", Riise told Liverpool's official website.





"They need to be fit, strong and good offensively as they take a significant part in the attacking play.

“For Jurgen Klopp especially, it’s very important to have the full-backs able to push forward and make those runs which can open up the opposition.”



Heaping praise on Moreno, who he believes has responded strongly after being replaced by James Milner at left-back last season, the Norwegian said that he has spoken with the Spaniard and told him that he has to continue working hard.



“He worked really hard, kept himself fit and I’m very happy for him as he was able to prove how good a player he is.



“I’ve sent him some messages just to tell him how pleased I am for him and how he turned it around and that he must now continue working hard.”



On Robertson, Riise added: “I’ve been very impressed. He’s young, aggressive and fit.



“If he can stay healthy and focused, he has a big future as well. But I want to see him create even more and also score some goals!”

