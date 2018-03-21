XRegister
06 October 2016

21/03/2018 - 21:16 GMT

I Want To See These Two Players In Leeds Midfield Regularly – Former White

 




Former Leeds United midfielder Andy Couzens has expressed his desire to see Kalvin Phillips and Ronaldo Vieira playing regularly for the Whites in the middle of the park.

The Yorkshire giants are approaching the end of the season with little to look forward to after their campaign petered out over the last few months, that saw them win just one game since Boxing Day.




New manager Heckingbottom has been chopping and changing his players to identify a core group around whom he could build a team for next season and Couzens admits the Leeds boss has done the right thing in trying to gauge the quality of the squad.

However, Couzens is keen to see the Leeds manager settle down his picks in midfield and wants him to regularly play Phillips and Vieira alongside Adam Forshaw in the middle of the park.
 


He also believes the Leeds midfield must push up a bit as most of their struggles are stemming from the fact that they are playing too deep.  

Asked about the midfield combinations, Couzens told All Leeds TV: “It’s difficult. Paul is still trying to work out who is good enough to play for this team.

“I think everyone has played now, he has seen every player in the first team so he is going to work out what’s the best plan.

“For me I do like Phillips in there because he gives a bit of grit, he’s around people’s ankles and things. I do like Vieira, but it’s always difficult, the second season.”

He added: “Forshaw is got to be in there because he is one of our best players, but he has got to play further up the pitch.

“We struggle in midfield because we are too deep.” 
 