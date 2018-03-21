I’d Stick With Graeme Murty, Former Rangers Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers defender Bob Malcolm believes that the club management should stick with Graeme Murty, in spite of disappointing results of late.



After six back-to-back wins, the Gers have lost their last two matches – the first of which was against rivals Celtic and the last one being against Kilmarnock.











The former Rangers defender, who represented the club from 1997 to 2006, though strongly believes that it would be wrong for the board to evaluate the performance of Murty on the basis of the recent losses and the 43-year-old could be the one who could lead the Glasgow giants to silverware in the near future.



According to Malcolm, a new manager coming in will have his own philosophy and a new set of players as per his requirements.





Murty therefore will be an ideal candidate to take up the role on a long-term basis and if he as manager could finish as the second team in the league and also manage to knock Celtic out of the Scottish Cup, he will certainly prove his case to the board, Malcolm believes.

“I would stick with Graeme”, Malcolm was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.



“There have been a few disappointing results, especially at home, but that’s just where we are right now.



“He has definitely improved things, and he should be given the chance to take that on.



"If another manager comes in, he will likely want to bring his own players, and will it be feasible to bed in another new set of players in time to challenge Celtic for the league?



“It’s up to the board of course, but if Graeme can get second in the league and knock Celtic out of the cup then he will give himself a great chance.”

