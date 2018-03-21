Look At Wolves – Former Leeds United Star Issues Tactical Message To Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has stressed the importance of the Whites getting the right kind of players this summer and Paul Heckingbottom’s role in coaching them to play a particular formation, highlighting Championship leaders Wolves as the perfect example.



With just a single win since Boxing Day, Leeds are threatening to finish one more season with a whimper and many believe the next transfer window is going to be a huge deal for the club.











Leeds have gone through a number of overhauls over the last few summers, but Heckingbottom has already made it clear that players on long term contracts will stop him from completely changing the squad.



However, Whelan believes it is vital Leeds get the right kind and quality of players to play a particular formation and allow Heckingbottom to coach them into a solid team.





He stressed the importance of the coaching staff doing their job on the training pitch to make sure the players are prepared well enough to play a particular system.

Playing two up front was put to Whelan on BBC Radio Leeds and while the former White feels it works, he pointed to Wolves as an example of just how much work needs to be put in.



Whelan said: “For me, three at the back, five in midfield and two up front is the formation [to get two up front]; if you get the right players to fit into that jigsaw



“Look at Wolves and the way they play. They've not just bought £30m players here there and everywhere and said go out and play.



“They've worked at it. They've had to be coached to play that system. It doesn't just happen with good players.



“Yes, good players can play with each other, but they've got to be coached how to play that formation properly.



“That's something when we get to the summer we maybe need to address. How can we saturate that midfield area with good players, exciting players, stability and winning battles.”



He added: “A back three, you can drop into a five, drop into a four [in midfield], you've got your one striker up front. I think it works. But you need the right players for that though.”

