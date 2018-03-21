Manchester United Linked With On Loan La Liga Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Premier League giants Manchester United are weighing up a summer move for on loan Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo.



Cancelo joined Inter last summer on a loan deal from Valencia and the Nerazzurri have an option on signing him on a permanent deal for a fee worth €35m.











The Portuguese has emerged as a key player for Inter this season and the Serie A giants are keen to sign him up, but for the moment they are unwilling to fork out the fee they agreed with Valencia.



With Cancelo’s future hanging in the balance, Valencia could find new suitors for the defender in the form of Manchester United in the summer.





Manchester United are expected to be in the market for full-backs and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, they are considering a move for the on loan Valencia defender.

Jose Mourinho and Cancelo share the same agent in Jorge Mendes and a deal could go through soon if Manchester United decide to push forward with their interest.



The Premier League giants also have the financial resources to comfortably meet Valencia’s €35m valuation of the defender in the summer.



Cancelo has a contract until 2021 with Valencia.

