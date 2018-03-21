XRegister
21/03/2018 - 18:16 GMT

Progress Recognised – Leeds United Youth Boss Hails Deal For Starlet

 




Leeds United academy manager Adam Underwood believes that promising youngster Bobby Kamwa signing professional terms with the club represents the next step on the ladder.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that the 18-year-old has put pen-to-paper to a two-and-a-half year deal at the Elland Road-based club and will stay at least until June 2020.




Kamwa has been an influential figure for the club's Under-18 side this season, helping Mark Jackson's men sit third in the Professional Development League North table, just three points off top spot.

The young midfielder follows in the footsteps of Jack Clarke and Clarke Oduor in signing his first professional contract.
 


Expressing his delight with the signing, Underwood said that the deal represents the next step on the ladder for the starlet, as he hopes to find his way to the Under-23 team next season and eventually make it to the Leeds senior side.  

“Bobby has made good progress during his scholarship and this has been recognised with his first professional contract", Underwood told his club's official website.

“It represents the next step on the ladder for Bobby and everyone at Thorp Arch is really pleased for him.

“He is one of a number of local Academy players that will move from the Under-18s into the Under-23s next season, which will further strengthen our pool of talented young professionals.”
 