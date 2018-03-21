XRegister
X
06 October 2016

21/03/2018 - 15:46 GMT

Serie A Giants Rekindle Interest In Liverpool Midfield Target

 




Roma are preparing to rekindle their interest in Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri, who is also believed to be a target for Liverpool this summer.

The Ivory Coast midfielder was close to joining Barcelona last summer, but the negotiations failed and he continued playing his football in the French top tier.




There was also interest in him during the January transfer window and he has been heavily linked with a move to England at the end of the season.

Clubs such as Liverpool and Arsenal are keeping tabs on him and Manchester City met the player’s representatives to discuss a potential transfer to the Etihad.
 


However, Seri has also been attracting interest from other clubs in Europe and according to Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport, Roma are considering rekindling their interest in him.  

The midfielder was on Roma sporting director Monchi’s shortlist last summer, but the Serie A giants were not willing to meet Nice's financial demands.

Reinforcing Roma’s midfield is a priority for the Spanish deal-maker and the Nice midfielder has again emerged as a viable target for the club in the next window.

Seri is likely to leave Nice in the summer and more clubs are expected to join the race for him.
 