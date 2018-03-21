XRegister
06 October 2016

21/03/2018 - 14:54 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Yet To Receive Concrete Interest In Defender

 




Tottenham Hotspur have not yet received any concrete offers from Toby Alderweireld's suitors ahead of the summer transfer window.

Alderweireld’s current deal runs out at the end of next season and talks over a new contract between Tottenham and his representatives have stalled.




It has been claimed that Tottenham are no longer insisting on the Belgian centre half signing a new deal as they are holding off matching his wage demands and are now prepared to sell him in the summer.

Manchester United have been monitoring the centre half’s contract negotiations with intent and are expected to make a move for him at the end of the season as Jose Mourinho looks to add experience to his squad.
 


Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have also been keeping tabs on the centre-back, but according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, none of his suitors are yet to make a move for Alderweireld.  

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is reportedly prepared to listen to offers of around the €50m mark and is expected to prefer selling the defender to a club outside England.

However, the club are waiting for the defender’s suitors to make any concrete moves before they can sit down for negotiations over his departure from Tottenham.
 