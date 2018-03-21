XRegister
21/03/2018 - 11:59 GMT

Why Should He Leave Tottenham Hotspur – National Team Coach Weighs In

 




Denmark coach Age Hareide believes Christian Eriksen has no reason to leave an upwardly mobile club such as Tottenham Hotspur, especially with a new stadium on the horizon.

The creative midfielder has been one of the most influential players for Tottenham in recent seasons and has played a big part in their rise as a genuine top four team.




Eriksen’s guile and delicate touches have combined brilliantly with Harry Kane’s predatory instincts up front for Tottenham, but there has always been the fear that Spurs could struggle to keep hold of their stars.

Tottenham’s strict wage structure means the club are continuously threatened with the prospect of losing key players, but Hareide feels Eriksen has no reason to leave the club.
 


The Denmark coach feels Spurs have played a key role in the midfielder’s development and with Tottenham moving into a new stadium next season, the player has enough reasons to stick around.  

Hareide was quoted as saying by Aftenposten: “He has had a fantastic development under Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham.

“They are a team who play very nice football and we are inspired by them.

“Now, Tottenham are also getting a new stadium, so why should he not continue in London?”

The 26-year-old has a contract until 2020 with Tottenham.
 