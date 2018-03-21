You’ll See More Kids In Team Before Season’s Out – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder Andy Couzens believes Paul Heckingbottom will throw more youngsters into the mix before the end of the season.



With Leeds having little to play for this season, Heckingbottom has been experimenting with his selections in order to identify a squad ahead of the start of the summer transfer window.











The 40-year-old installed Bailey Peacock-Farrell as the goalkeeper after Felix Wiedwald continued to remain an inconsistent presence between the sticks and he threw in 19-year-old Tom Pearce at left-back against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.



Couzens believes Peacock-Farrell’s performances could pave the way more youngsters to get into the first team squad before the end of the season as the Whites continue to experiment.





And the former Leeds midfielder is certain more academy talents could make their debuts before the campaign is out.

Couzens told All Leeds TV when asked whether more youngsters could get an opportunity this season: “I would have liked to see some of the younger kids coming through. The goalkeeper has done fantastically well and he’s still young and learning.



“So hopefully it shows that we can count on these youngsters.



"The club have always blooded youngster so let’s hope some of them will come through at some point this season.



“I am sure they will. At some point from now until the end of the season, these kids will be playing.”



Heckingbottom’s team selection is expected to attract more intrigue when Leeds host Bolton at Elland Road after the international break.

