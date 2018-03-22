Chelsea Managerial Target Ruled Out of Reckoning For Paris Saint-Germain Job

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea managerial target Luis Enrique has been ruled out of the race to become the next Paris Saint-Germain coach in the summer.



PSG are expected to sack Unai Emery after another season where they failed to make their mark in the Champions League and the search is on to find his successor.











The Parisians have been in touch with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte’s entourage and there is also talk that they could bring back former coach Carlo Ancelotti.



Former Barcelona coach Enrique has also been on PSG’s radar and the Spaniard is expected to return to football management in the summer following a season-long hiatus.





However, according to French daily Le Parisien, the Spaniard has been ruled out as one of the contenders to replace Emery and become the next PSG coach.

It has been claimed that the former Barcelona boss will likely replace Conte at Chelsea and despite support from PSG star Neymar and other Brazilians in the squad, Enrique will not be joining the French giants.



A case of managerial musical chairs could see Enrique replacing Conte at Chelsea, while the Italian moves to the French capital to take charge of PSG.

