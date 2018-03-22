XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/03/2018 - 21:52 GMT

Feel Really Good – Manchester United Star Gives Red Devils Boost

 




Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has revealed that he now feels "really good" following his recovery from injury and will be ready to help the team after the international break.

The Spaniard has been out of action since 21st February after picking up an injury in a Champions League Round of 16 match against Sevilla. He was eventually replaced in the 17th minute by team-mate Paul Pogba.




Since then he has watched his team go out of the Champions League after a loss against the same opponents in the second leg of the tie at Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old though is happy to see his team bounce back in the FA Cup and secure a place in the semi-final of the tournament and wants to be part of the attempt that his team make to get their hands on the silverware.
 


"I feel really good. I’ve been training with the team for five days now, and I feel good, I feel fit and ready to help the team after the international break", Herrera told United Review.  

"It was a pity to not be able to help the team after Sevilla away because I was feeling good before that, but football sometimes has these stops.

"Fortunately, I haven’t had too many [in my career].

"Now is the time to finish the season as well as I can and help the team and we want to try to win the FA Cup and keep the second place in the league."
 