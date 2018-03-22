Feel Really Good – Manchester United Star Gives Red Devils Boost

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has revealed that he now feels "really good" following his recovery from injury and will be ready to help the team after the international break.



The Spaniard has been out of action since 21st February after picking up an injury in a Champions League Round of 16 match against Sevilla. He was eventually replaced in the 17th minute by team-mate Paul Pogba.











Since then he has watched his team go out of the Champions League after a loss against the same opponents in the second leg of the tie at Old Trafford.



The 28-year-old though is happy to see his team bounce back in the FA Cup and secure a place in the semi-final of the tournament and wants to be part of the attempt that his team make to get their hands on the silverware.





"I feel really good. I’ve been training with the team for five days now, and I feel good, I feel fit and ready to help the team after the international break", Herrera told United Review.

"It was a pity to not be able to help the team after Sevilla away because I was feeling good before that, but football sometimes has these stops.



"Fortunately, I haven’t had too many [in my career].



"Now is the time to finish the season as well as I can and help the team and we want to try to win the FA Cup and keep the second place in the league."

