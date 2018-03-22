I Understand The Hype – Former Scotland Star On Scott McTominay

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Scotland winger Davie Provan believes the trust Jose Mourinho has shown in Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is evidence of his quality.



McTominay has emerged as a key player for Mourinho this season and he has often been preferred over Manchester United's record signing Paul Pogba in the team.











The 21-year-old midfielder recently made the choice to represent Scotland despite having the option of playing for England and is expected to make his debut against Costa Rica on Friday night.



There has been palpable excitement in Scotland about the Manchester United midfielder snubbing England and Provan admits that it will make him popular amongst the Scottish faithful.





However, he is not keen to put too much pressure on McTominay ahead of his debut for the national team.

The former winger said on Sky Sports News HQ: “I don’t think we want to heap too much pressure on the boy’s shoulder. He is only 21 and I think he could do without the hype.



“I do understand the hype. The fact that he has chosen Scotland over England will certainly endear him to the Scotland supporters.



“If as expected he plays tomorrow, it could be the start of a long Scotland career for the boy.”



The former Celtic winger admits that there is definite quality in the midfielder as it is not for no that reason Mourinho has persisted with him this season at Manchester United.



“There’s a real maturity about him, plays like more like a 28-year-old even though he is 21, looks at the ball well and plays the percentage passes.



“The fact that Jose Mourinho has stuck by him after his breakthrough tells you everything about his quality.”

