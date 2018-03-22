XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/03/2018 - 21:06 GMT

It’s Easy To Criticise Victor Orta – Leeds United Boss Defends Director of Football

 




Paul Heckingbottom feels it is easy to criticise the work done by Leeds United director of football Victor Orta as results have not gone the club's way this season.

Leeds’ season started with a lot of promise with the club leading the Championship table for a while, but results have become progressively bad since the early heydays.




Thomas Christiansen got the sacked and Heckingbottom was brought in during February, but results have not improved and Leeds have only won once since December.

With a number of their summer signings not working out, a large share of blame has been placed at Orta’s door and his decision last year to look for bargains in Europe rather than try and buy proven Championship quality.
 


Heckingbottom has come out in defence of a man with whom he has to work to recruit players in the summer and feels it is easy for the Spaniard to get the flak now as results have clearly not gone his way.  

Asked if Orta now knows what kind of player would suit the Championship after his failures last summer, the Leeds boss said on BBC Radio Leeds: “That’s easy to say when results have not gone well.

“Likewise if Leeds would have been in for the playoffs now, everyone would be saying he does know and that’s the nature of the game.”

He added: “As a player and a manager you get that and now with the changing roles of the ownership and the director of football, once you pop your head over the parapet and become a figure, you are open for criticism.

“The results will always dictate that.” 
 