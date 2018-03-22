It’s Easy To Criticise Victor Orta – Leeds United Boss Defends Director of Football

Follow @insidefutbol





Paul Heckingbottom feels it is easy to criticise the work done by Leeds United director of football Victor Orta as results have not gone the club's way this season.



Leeds’ season started with a lot of promise with the club leading the Championship table for a while, but results have become progressively bad since the early heydays.











Thomas Christiansen got the sacked and Heckingbottom was brought in during February, but results have not improved and Leeds have only won once since December.



With a number of their summer signings not working out, a large share of blame has been placed at Orta’s door and his decision last year to look for bargains in Europe rather than try and buy proven Championship quality.





Heckingbottom has come out in defence of a man with whom he has to work to recruit players in the summer and feels it is easy for the Spaniard to get the flak now as results have clearly not gone his way.

Asked if Orta now knows what kind of player would suit the Championship after his failures last summer, the Leeds boss said on BBC Radio Leeds: “That’s easy to say when results have not gone well.



“Likewise if Leeds would have been in for the playoffs now, everyone would be saying he does know and that’s the nature of the game.”



He added: “As a player and a manager you get that and now with the changing roles of the ownership and the director of football, once you pop your head over the parapet and become a figure, you are open for criticism.



“The results will always dictate that.”

