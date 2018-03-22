Liverpool Star Ruled Out of International Friendly

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool midfielder Emre Can will miss Germany's friendly against Spain on Friday because of a back injury that he picked up in the Reds' match against Watford on Saturday.



The 24-year-old picked up the injury early in the second half of the match that his side won 5-0 and had to be replaced by James Milner in the 27th minute.











The situation was not considered that serious when initially assessed, as a result of which Can was allowed to join his international team.



However, the player has not recovered fully and in spite of taking part in a training session with Joachim Low’s team on Wednesday, had to call it off because of the problem with his back.





The 2014 world champions though are hoping for Can to be fit for the match in Berlin against Brazil on Tuesday.

“Emre Can will not be in the squad tomorrow because of the back problem he brought with him from Liverpool”, Germany coach Low was quoted as saying by Liverpool's official website.



“He tried to train yesterday but broke it off because it was pinching a bit.



"Maybe Saturday he can return to training and hopefully play a role against Brazil.”



Germany will kick off their World Cup 2018 campaign in Russia with a match against Mexico on 17th June.

