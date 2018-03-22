Must Do This Better – Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom On Key Whites Failing

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has revealed his frustration at his team’s penchant for conceding silly goals and has identified it as a key reason for their failures this season.



Heckingbottom has been in charge of Leeds for eight games and the Whites have won just once, their only win since December, drawn three and lost four games, including a derby defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.











The new Leeds boss has been forced to pick up the pieces of a squad assembled by former boss Thomas Christiansen and club director of football Victor Orta.



The 40-year-old feels that he has talented players at his disposal, but admits that his men are a better team when they are on the ball as there are clear defensive issues.





Heckingbottom lamented the silly nature of the goals his side have been conceding and believes for a team with aspirations of promotion, they can’t afford to continue to make such mistakes at the back.

The Whites boss said on BBC Radio Leeds: “We have got talented players in the squad.



“We are definitely a better team with the ball than without the ball and the frustrating thing is, especially on Saturday, that the winning goal comes from nothing. It was a clearance, not a pass or some special play by the opposition.”



He continued: “Sometimes you need to hold your hands up when the opposition scores good goals against you, but at the moment we can’t stop goals that we should be stopping.



“If a team need to be challenging at the right end of the table, we have to be better.”

