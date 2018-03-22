XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/03/2018 - 16:56 GMT

Must Do This Better – Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom On Key Whites Failing

 




Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has revealed his frustration at his team’s penchant for conceding silly goals and has identified it as a key reason for their failures this season.

Heckingbottom has been in charge of Leeds for eight games and the Whites have won just once, their only win since December, drawn three and lost four games, including a derby defeat at home to Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.




The new Leeds boss has been forced to pick up the pieces of a squad assembled by former boss Thomas Christiansen and club director of football Victor Orta.

The 40-year-old feels that he has talented players at his disposal, but admits that his men are a better team when they are on the ball as there are clear defensive issues.
 


Heckingbottom lamented the silly nature of the goals his side have been conceding and believes for a team with aspirations of promotion, they can’t afford to continue to make such mistakes at the back.  

The Whites boss said on BBC Radio Leeds: “We have got talented players in the squad.

“We are definitely a better team with the ball than without the ball and the frustrating thing is, especially on Saturday, that the winning goal comes from nothing. It was a clearance, not a pass or some special play by the opposition.”

He continued: “Sometimes you need to hold your hands up when the opposition scores good goals against you, but at the moment we can’t stop goals that we should be stopping.

“If a team need to be challenging at the right end of the table, we have to be better.”
 