06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/03/2018 - 21:44 GMT

Napoli Can’t Compete With Riches On Offer In England For Liverpool and Man Utd Target

 




Napoli are struggling to match the wages that Manchester United and Liverpool target Jorginho could pick up by moving to the Premier League.

The 26-year-old midfielder’s future at Napoli is up for debate ahead of the summer transfer window as clubs line up to snare him away from the San Paolo in the summer.




Manchester United and Liverpool are amongst the club who are interested in signing the Italy international at the end of the season, but Napoli remain keen to hold on to him.

Currently on a contract worth €1m per season, Napoli are willing to double his current salary, but it has been claimed more riches are on offer for Jorginho in England.
 


According to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, his suitors in the Premier League are prepared to quadruple his current wages in order to sign him from Napoli in the summer.  

The Serie A giants are not in a financial position to compete with Premier League clubs and are currently struggling to offer the same kind if contract to Jorginho.

The midfielder has kept his counsel over his future at Napoli, but his agent recently warned the club to get their act together soon if they want to keep the player for next season.
 