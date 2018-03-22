XRegister
06 October 2016

22/03/2018 - 17:20 GMT

No One's Asked Yet – Hector Bellerin's Agent Speaks Amid Manchester United Links

 




The agent of Manchester United linked defender Hector Bellerin has insisted that there have been no approaches made for the Arsenal star ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Spaniard’s future has been subject to much conjecture in recent weeks as there are suggestions that Arsenal could look to cash in on the defender at the end of the season.




Juventus were interested, but they bowed out of the race due to the potential high costs of the deal and Manchester United have also been keeping tabs on the player.

Barcelona have also been mentioned as suitors and the player has always been keen to return to his former club but his agent, Albert Botines, believes a summer transfer is unlikely.
 


He stressed that he has been approached by no club yet regarding a potential move for Bellerin.  

“There are no contacts for Bellerin, no one has been asking for me”, Botines told Italian radio station Radio Crc.

“He’s happy, he recently signed a new contract and he’s playing regularly.

“It’s true that every player wants to grow, but at the moment it’s difficult.”

Bellerin, who has a contract until 2023 with Arsenal, has notched up 152 senior appearances for the club thus far.
 