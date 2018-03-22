Prove You’re Great Player, France Star Tells Paul Pogba

Follow @insidefutbol





France international Antoine Griezmann believes the onus is on Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to prove that he remains a top player.



Pogba has been going through a rough patch of form at Manchester United and was dropped to the bench in their last two games in the Champions League and the FA Cup respectively.











There are suggestions that all is not well between the player and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho, which has led to disagreements over his positon in the middle of the park.



France coach Didier Deschamps admits Pogba is not too happy with what he has been experiencing at Manchester United, but Griezmann has stressed that the midfielder has been his normal self for the national team.





He admits that it is difficult when a player is not playing regularly for the club, but feels it is up to the midfielder now to prove himself again and get his place back in the team.

Griezmann was quoted as saying by French outlet Maxifoot when asked about Pogba: “It’s not easy when you don’t play for your club, it happened to me as well, but he still wants to work and mess around with us.



“Most importantly, it’s up to him to prove and show that he remains a great player and he has our confidence.



“We need Paul smiling and happy on the pitch.”



Pogba will hope to regain his place in the Manchester United eleven by the time they take on Swansea City at Old Trafford on 31st March.

