West Ham Starlet Delighted To Share Pitch With Senior Stars

West Ham youngster Alfie Lewis insists that it was a great experience for him to share the pitch with the likes of Patrice Evra and Mark Noble.



The Hammers took part in a friendly that had been arranged to help National League side Dagenham and Redbridge, who are facing financial ruin.











The youngster was given the nod by the manager for the match, allowing him to share the pitch with the likes of James Collins, Noble and Evra.



Lewis went on to play the full 90 minutes in the match and earned praise for his performance. The youngster on his part insists that it was a good challenge for him, one that he believes he passed with flying colours.





"I'm delighted", the youngster told his club's official website.

"It was a good experience for me tonight, to play with the likes of Patrice Evra, and Mark Noble in midfield.



"It was a good challenge and a good test for us as well, and I think I did well."



Asked about how he felt in the run up to the game, the youngster said that he was really excited about it all.



"I was really excited. I've been thinking about it. I was given a chance and hopefully I took it."



The teenager has so far played in seven Under-18 and three Under-23 league matches, but is yet to feature for the senior side in a competitive match this term.

