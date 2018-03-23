Gutted – Leeds United Star Still Hurting As Injury Absence Affects International Ambitions

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United youngster Tyler Roberts has admitted he is gutted he is not fit enough to play for Wales Under-21s today.



Roberts was snapped up by Leeds from Premier League side West Brom in the winter transfer window, with the Whites paying the Baggies an initial £2.5m to take him to Elland Road.











But the teenage striker has yet to play for the Whites and is currently out with a crack on his shin; it is unknown when he will be fit enough to return to action.



As such, Roberts is unable to turn out for Wales Under-21s today in their European Under-21 Championship qualifier against Bosnia.





The Leeds youngster wrote on Twitter: "Good luck to the boys against Bosnia today .

" Gutted not to be there through injury, but wrap up warm and get the 3 points", he joked, in reference to the minus temperatures in Bosnia.



Wales Under-21s have work to do if they are to progress from their group.



The country's youngsters have taken only seven points from their five group games and sit five points off pace-setters Romania.

