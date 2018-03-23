You Can’t Afford For Poor Form To Continue, Former Leeds Star Warns Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton has warned the Whites that they cannot allow their poor form to last until the end of the season.



On a Championship form table taken from Boxing Day, Leeds are rock bottom and have won just one match; even appointing a new head coach in Paul Heckingbottom has made no difference, with the new manager bounce not arriving.











Leeds led the table in the opening part of the season and had set finishing in the top six as a minimum target, something Prutton says all now realise is unachievable.



And the former White has urged the Yorkshire giants to put their form right soon as if it lasts until the end of the season it will be like a hangover heading into pre-season.





He wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column: "Leeds won’t go close to the play-offs now, and we’ve all sensed that for a while, but this run of results they’re on is terrible and the last thing they need is for this slump to carry on up to the summer.

"If this form persists to the very end, it’s going to hang over everyone, and Paul Heckingbottom most of all.



"The club have to find some inspiration.



"Forget all that about players playing for their futures – this comes down to the very basic process of starting to turn the corner", Prutton added.



Heckingbottom was only handed an 18-month contract when he was given the job of Leeds head coach and may fret for his own position if things do not improve soon.

