06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/03/2018 - 20:25 BST

Bolton Wanderers Expecting Big Backing At Leeds United

 




Bolton Wanderers expect to be backed by a strong travelling support when they take on Leeds United at Elland Road on Good Friday.

The Trotters head to face the out-of-form Yorkshire giants in a game which could be key to their hopes of surviving in the Championship.




And Bolton have told fans intending to travel that they will need to buy their tickets soon as almost 2,000 have been sold and only a limited amount remain available.

Bolton currently sit six points above the drop zone in the Championship and eleven points off Friday's opponents Leeds.
 


However, while Leeds have taken just seven points from their last 12 league games, with only one win registered, Bolton have collected 14, having won on three occasions.

The badly out-of-form Whites are trying desperately to avoid their season going out with a whimper.

Leeds won the earlier fixture between the two teams this season, edging out Bolton to win 3-2.
 