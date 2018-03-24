Celtic Fan Steve Clarke More Likely To Parkhead Than Ibrox, Says Former Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Steven Thompson has dismissed thoughts that Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke might succeed Graeme Murty at Ibrox as he says the 54-year-old is a Celtic fan.



Clarke has worked wonders at Rugby Park since taking charge of Kilmarnock and is now regularly being touted for a bigger job.











The former St Mirren defender has been talked of as a potential future Rangers manager, with Murty not sure to keep the job beyond the end of the current campaign.



But ex-Rangers hitman Thompson thinks there is more chance of Clarke ending up at Celtic than Rangers, as he says the Kilmarnock manager's allegiances lie at Parkhead.





Thompson said on BBC Sportscene Extra: " I think there would be a better chance of Steve Clarke going to Celtic should Brendan Rodgers ever leave, than him going to Rangers.