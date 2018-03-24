XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

24/03/2018 - 10:14 GMT

Liverpool Linked Manuel Lanzini Very, Very Happy At West Ham United

 




Liverpool target Manuel Lanzini has revealed that he loves playing for West Ham United and is 100 per cent devoted towards giving his best for the Hammers.

The 25-year-old has a contract with the club that runs until 2020, but has been linked with a move away, with Liverpool on the lookout to replace Philippe Coutinho.




Lanzini, who is currently part of the Argentina squad for friendlies against Italy and Spain, insists that West Ham are a club that are close to his heart and a place where he loves playing his football.

Having spent three years at the Hammers, the playmaker insists that he has grown familiar to the atmosphere there and gets along well with a lot of people.
 


While Lanzini remains unsure about what the future holds for him, he is keen on continuing to give his best for West Ham as long as he is there.  

“I’ve always said I am very happy at the club and it’s a club where I feel very comfortable and I really enjoy working with this group of players", Lanzini told his club's official website.

"I've been here for three years now and I get on well with a lot of people.

"We have a lot of big personalities here and big players here and I truly get on well with everyone at the club.

“I always give 100 per cent to the club.

"I don’t know what will happen in the future, but today I am very, very happy and I love playing here.”
 