06 October 2016

24/03/2018 - 11:19 GMT

Manchester United Loanee Enjoying Spell Away From Old Trafford

 




Manchester United loanee Timothy Fosu-Mensah has revealed that it has been going well for him at Crystal Palace though he believes that he has to keep on going.

The 20-year-old has been an integral part of the Eagles squad this season and in spite of the pressure the team find themselves under as they battle for survival, Fosu-Mensah insists that he is enjoying life at the club.




The youngster on his part is thankful for the opportunities to play for Crystal Palace, but also to the manager of Manchester United Jose Mourinho who allowed him to move on loan at the start of the season, with a view to seeing him develop.

Asked by Manchester United's official site whether he is enjoying life at Selhurst Park, the starlet said: "Definitely.
 


"I think I’ve got opportunities to play at Palace, and even from Jose Mourinho as he gave me the chance to develop and express myself here at Crystal Palace.

"Yeah, it’s going well for me but I have to keep going. "

On the current battle in hand as Crystal Palace placed 16th in the league table fight to retain their Premier League, the youngster added: "Every week, you have to perform. It’s a battle, a big battle, and we try to stay positive.

"It’s good for me to be involved in this situation. I've learned more about the games in the Premier League and how tough it can be, mostly.

"I have enjoyed it here."
 