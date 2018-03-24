XRegister
24/03/2018 - 16:34 BST

PHOTO: Rangers Star Issues High Praise To Departing Niko Kranjcar

 




Rangers midfielder Josh Windass has saluted the departing Niko Kranjcar as the most technically gifted player he has ever had the pleasure of playing with.

The Ibrox giants confirmed on Friday that they have agreed to terminate Kranjcar's contract and the Croatian schemer has now left the club for pastures new.




Kranjcar, 33, struggled for fitness at Rangers and clocked up just 26 appearances for the club after joining in 2016.

But his influence on the players around him appears to have been a benefit felt by a number of Rangers players, with Windass a big fan of the former Tottenham Hotspur pass-master.
 


Windass has hailed Kranjcar and lauded the Croat's ball skills.

The midfielder took to social media to post a photograph of himself and Kranjcar.

And Windass wrote: "To learn and play with a player I've been watching growing up on the TV. The most technically gifted player I've ever played with.

"It's been a pleasure picking your brain and watching you play day in day out.

"What a player and what a man, all the best Niko."

Kranjcar, who joined Rangers from New York Cosmos, is now free to find another club and could head back to the United States.
 