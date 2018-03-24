Really Excited – West Ham New Boy Relishing Southampton Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham new boy Jordan Hugill has admitted that he is eager to take part in his side's massive game against Southampton following the international break, but ultimately it will depend on David Moyes and his team selection.



The 25-year-old arrived from Championship outfit Preston North End in January for a fee in the region of £10m, thus becoming the manager's second signing of the window.











Since then the striker has featured in two Premier League, one FA Cup and one EFL Cup games for the Hammers, though he has failed to find the back of the net.



Wednesday's 3-1 friendly win against Dagenham and Redbridge was the first such occasion for Hugill when he managed to find the back of the net, a feat that pleased the former Port Vale man.





And now Hugill wants to play more, with the next league game against Southampton being the one that he is eagerly looking forward to. The final team decision though will be made by Moyes and the striker concedes that.

“I’d like to think I gave a good account of myself”, Hugill told his club's official website.



“Obviously, the goal was good for me and good for the team and the 90 minutes I played and the hard work I put in should put me in the manager’s mind.



“But, at the end of the day it’s down to the manager and not down to me and it’s one of those things where I’ll keep plugging away and plugging away and, when my time comes, I’ll be ready for it.



“I’m really excited for the Southampton game, which is a massive game for the club and one that, if I play my part in it, I’d be delighted.



"It’s a massive game so hopefully we can come out on top.”

