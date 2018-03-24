This Is Way I Look At It – David Moyes Weighs Up West Ham Call-ups

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United boss David Moyes admits he is not about to start moaning at having been reduced to conducting training with just eight to nine first team players over the international break.



The Hammers have a key game coming up after the international break when they lock horns with Southampton, a side who have just appointed a new manager in Mark Hughes and sit just two points behind West Ham in the Premier League table, in 18th spot.











An ideal situation for Moyes would be to have the bulk of his squad available to work with in the week before the game, but international call ups have left him working with a skeleton group.



Moyes though is not about to complain and thinks having so many internationals is a feather in West Ham's cap.





" I think it’s good [they’ve been called-up]. I think the more international players you’ve got at your club, it says a lot about your club, even though it gives you a smaller training group", he told his club's official site.