West Ham Star Issues Message To Fans Amid Relegation Battle

West Ham star Manuel Lanzini has asked the fans to have faith in the team and keep supporting the Hammers as they take their fight for survival into final part of the season.



The Hammers are placed just above the Premier League relegation zone with just two points separating them from 18th placed Southampton.











With just eight matches remaining in the season, the London Stadium-based side are expected to go through a tough phase and the number ten believes that it will be their fans who will have to play a big role in keeping the team motivated during the period.



The West Ham fans did show impatience as they invaded the pitch after the home side conceded three second-half goals against Burnley on 10th March, but Lanzini has urged them to show patience and have hope as the side fight to save their top flight status.





“We have a fantastic group of supporters who follow us everywhere”, Lanzini told his club's official website.

“We’re really lucky to have this amazing, fanatical support that we do and my message to them would be ‘Have hope, please keep on supporting us and help us’.



“It’s always nice to play at home as the supporters are there and you feel them, so you get more confidence.



"You also feel you have a responsibility to them to do as well as you can and, if we can keep playing and getting results, that will see us safe.



"I want to say thank you for your support in every game.



"Keep going like this.



"We are fighting with you and we need to stay all together."



West Ham's next match is against Southampton on 31st March.

